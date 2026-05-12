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A tasty way to add turkey to your mealtime rotation 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Turkey does not find its way onto people’s dinner tables all that often. Americans and Canadians may consider turkey a Thanksgiving staple, but that could be the only day all year when turkey is the focal point come mealtime.

Turkey perhaps deserves more credit and consideration. It can be prepared in an assortment of ways, each of which is flavorful. If turkey is now on your mind, consider this recipe for “Turkey Roulade With Vegetables and Fried Potatoes” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Turkey Roulade With Vegetables and Fried Potatoes

Makes 4 Servings

For the roulades:

4 tablespoons rapeseed oil

4 dried apricots, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 shallot, peeled and finely diced

1 clove garlic, peeled and finely diced

1/2 yellow pepper, seeded and finely diced

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon mustard

31/2 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 turkey escalopes, approximately 4 ounces each

8 slices bacon

2/3 cups chicken stock

For the vegetables:

Oil, for frying

14 ounces potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 teaspoon chopped chives

9 ounces broccolini

7 ounces carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

7 ounces Savoy cabbage, finely sliced

1 handful Brussels sprouts, halved

Cranberry sauce and chestnuts, to serve

For the filling, heat half the rapeseed oil in a pan and fry the apricots, carrot, shallot, garlic, and pepper, stirring, until softened. Season with salt, pepper and curry powder. Remove from the heat, mix in the mustard and cream cheese, season to taste and leave to cool.

Flatten out the turkey escalopes to an even thickness. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the filling on top, fold in the sides and roll everything up into roulades. Wrap the roulades in bacon and secure with cocktail sticks or skewers.

For the vegetables, heat the oil and fry the potatoes for 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown and tender. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the chives.

While the potatoes are cooking, fry the roulades in a pan in the remaining oil over a medium heat until golden brown all over. Pour in the stock, cover and cook the roulades over a low heat for 15 minutes until cooked through.

Steam the vegetables until al dente. Drain well and arrange on plates with the potatoes and sliced roulades. Drizzle with a little of the cooking juices if desired. Serve with cranberry sauce and chestnuts. PC266947

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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