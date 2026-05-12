A tasty way to add turkey to your mealtime rotation 

Turkey does not find its way onto people’s dinner tables all that often. Americans and Canadians may consider turkey a Thanksgiving staple, but that could be the only day all year when turkey is the focal point come mealtime.

Turkey perhaps deserves more credit and consideration. It can be prepared in an assortment of ways, each of which is flavorful. If turkey is now on your mind, consider this recipe for “Turkey Roulade With Vegetables and Fried Potatoes” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Turkey Roulade With Vegetables and Fried Potatoes

Makes 4 Servings

For the roulades:

4 tablespoons rapeseed oil

4 dried apricots, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 shallot, peeled and finely diced

1 clove garlic, peeled and finely diced

1/2 yellow pepper, seeded and finely diced

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon mustard

31/2 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 turkey escalopes, approximately 4 ounces each

8 slices bacon

2/3 cups chicken stock

For the vegetables:

Oil, for frying

14 ounces potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 teaspoon chopped chives

9 ounces broccolini

7 ounces carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

7 ounces Savoy cabbage, finely sliced

1 handful Brussels sprouts, halved

Cranberry sauce and chestnuts, to serve

For the filling, heat half the rapeseed oil in a pan and fry the apricots, carrot, shallot, garlic, and pepper, stirring, until softened. Season with salt, pepper and curry powder. Remove from the heat, mix in the mustard and cream cheese, season to taste and leave to cool.

Flatten out the turkey escalopes to an even thickness. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the filling on top, fold in the sides and roll everything up into roulades. Wrap the roulades in bacon and secure with cocktail sticks or skewers.

For the vegetables, heat the oil and fry the potatoes for 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown and tender. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the chives.

While the potatoes are cooking, fry the roulades in a pan in the remaining oil over a medium heat until golden brown all over. Pour in the stock, cover and cook the roulades over a low heat for 15 minutes until cooked through.

Steam the vegetables until al dente. Drain well and arrange on plates with the potatoes and sliced roulades. Drizzle with a little of the cooking juices if desired. Serve with cranberry sauce and chestnuts. PC266947