This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are October and Kobe

Give a big hello to October (A038703), is a neutered Domestic Short Hair orange tabby and white who is in the market for a nice family who showers him with attention. October is about four years old, active and outgoing. He will reach out a paw to make sure he isn’t overlooked. He is a handsome cat with his bi-color coat and attractive face. October has spent some time on the street looking out for himself and hopes those days are over forever. Home, family, toys, a full food bowl – October hopes that will all come true before his month rolls around.

Meet Kobe (A038189) a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd with a beautiful red and white coat and golden eyes that melt hearts. He’s full of love and always up for some playtime with his doggie pals. Kobe’s a friendly, easygoing guy who would fit right in with a loving family. He’s ready to find his forever home and share all the love he’s got to give.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

October and Kobe will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 24th – Sept 28th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.