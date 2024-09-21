Home News La Marque Economic Development Corporations Welcomes
New Public Relations Specialist

LA MARQUE – The La Marque Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that
Marielle Mascorro has started her role as the Public Relations Specialist on September 11,
2024.
Under the guidance of the La Marque Economic Development Director, Marielle will develop
and execute programs aimed at attracting new businesses to La Marque and retaining current
ones. The EDC Public Relations Specialist supports the planning and organizing of
comprehensive public information, media relations, social media, event management, graphic
design, and marketing campaigns pertaining to La Marque Economic Development Corporation
programs. “Marielle is a great addition to our team. She comes to us with solid practical
experience, and we believe that she will be able to build on the great work that her
predecessors have started,” Executive Director Alex Getty says.
Prior to joining the Economic Development Corporation, Marielle used her marketing and
communications expertise at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Her experience
in communications played a pivotal role in enhancing the Chamber’s ability to connect with
businesses in the community. “I am thrilled to join a team dedicated to enhancing La Marque as
a desirable destination,” said Mascorro. “I look forward to building strong relationships with the
businesses in this community.”
About the City of La Marque
The City of La Marque is strategically situated in Galveston County, 15 miles south of Houston
and four miles north of Galveston Island. La Marque is the second-fastest-growing city in the
County with an estimated population of 20,000, an area of 14.25 square miles and boasting
14.3 miles of I-45 frontage—more than any other city in Galveston County. La Marque was
named an All- America City through the National Civic League in 2024. The All-America City
Award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement to successfully address local
issues. Citizens enjoy easy, breezy coastal living, abundant housing options and the security of

a hurricane protection levee system. La Marque is a sportsman’s paradise and offers access to
world-class medical, travel and entertainment options. Citizens and visitors enjoy Bayou Fest,
an early fall concert series and BBQ Cook Off offering free family fun; and have hosted
significant events such as Crawfish Bash, that while in La Marque earned a Guinness World
Record in 2017. For business, La Marque offers prime I-45 frontage, creative incentives, an
abundance of commercial property, a budding downtown revitalization and build-to-suit
opportunities. La Marque is the Gateway to the Gulf and the Hub of the Mainland. Discover the
possibilities at www.cityoflamarque.org.
EDC Website: https://www.ci.la-marque.tx.us/543/Community-Profile
City of La Marque Website: https://www.ci.la-marque.tx.us/
La Marque EDC Facebook Page: https://m.facebook.com/LaMarqueEDC
City Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/cityoflamarque
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLaMarqueTexas

