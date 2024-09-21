La Marque Economic Development Corporations Welcomes

New Public Relations Specialist

LA MARQUE – The La Marque Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that

Marielle Mascorro has started her role as the Public Relations Specialist on September 11,

2024.

Under the guidance of the La Marque Economic Development Director, Marielle will develop

and execute programs aimed at attracting new businesses to La Marque and retaining current

ones. The EDC Public Relations Specialist supports the planning and organizing of

comprehensive public information, media relations, social media, event management, graphic

design, and marketing campaigns pertaining to La Marque Economic Development Corporation

programs. “Marielle is a great addition to our team. She comes to us with solid practical

experience, and we believe that she will be able to build on the great work that her

predecessors have started,” Executive Director Alex Getty says.

Prior to joining the Economic Development Corporation, Marielle used her marketing and

communications expertise at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Her experience

in communications played a pivotal role in enhancing the Chamber’s ability to connect with

businesses in the community. “I am thrilled to join a team dedicated to enhancing La Marque as

a desirable destination,” said Mascorro. “I look forward to building strong relationships with the

businesses in this community.”

About the City of La Marque

The City of La Marque is strategically situated in Galveston County, 15 miles south of Houston

and four miles north of Galveston Island. La Marque is the second-fastest-growing city in the

County with an estimated population of 20,000, an area of 14.25 square miles and boasting

14.3 miles of I-45 frontage—more than any other city in Galveston County. La Marque was

named an All- America City through the National Civic League in 2024. The All-America City

Award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement to successfully address local

issues. Citizens enjoy easy, breezy coastal living, abundant housing options and the security of

a hurricane protection levee system. La Marque is a sportsman’s paradise and offers access to

world-class medical, travel and entertainment options. Citizens and visitors enjoy Bayou Fest,

an early fall concert series and BBQ Cook Off offering free family fun; and have hosted

significant events such as Crawfish Bash, that while in La Marque earned a Guinness World

Record in 2017. For business, La Marque offers prime I-45 frontage, creative incentives, an

abundance of commercial property, a budding downtown revitalization and build-to-suit

opportunities. La Marque is the Gateway to the Gulf and the Hub of the Mainland. Discover the

possibilities at www.cityoflamarque.org.

