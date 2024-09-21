Elissa’s 147th Birthday Party

October 26, 2024 7:00 til 9:00 pm at Galveston Historic Seaport – Home of the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA (409) 763-1877

She’s come a long way in her 147 years! The Official Tall Ship of Texas, the 1877 ELISSA annual birthday party, returns to our Galveston Historic Seaport. Your ticket includes complimentary craft beer courtesy of Saint Arnold Brewing, food, custom birthday cake, live music from Houston’s Buxton, and a shipload more from us at #GalvestonHistory.



To sweeten the celebration, one lucky attendee will win a spot to sail onboard ELISSA in April 2025! Live Music, Food & Drink, Costume Party & More!

GIFT DONATIONS



Keeping this historic vessel actively sailing takes thousands of manhours and volunteers. You can help with that work by considering a donation. Donation boxes will be on site for those wishing to contribute. Elissa has also created a “Wish List” of items below. If you choose to bring a gift for ELISSA, you are welcome to an early admission at 6:30 PM and a complimentary champagne toast at 6:50PM in the Elissa Room upstairs above the Ship to Shore Museum.



Can’t make it? You can still donate here by selecting “Get Tickets” and clicking the “Donation” button.