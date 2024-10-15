TCLM Chamber of Commerce Honors Women in Leadership

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Excitement was in the air along with a bit of happy uncertainty at the Texas City La-Marque (TCLM) Chamber of Commerce’s annual Women in Leadership Awards (W.I.L.A.) Luncheon.

The W.I.L.A. was born in 2021 and has grown to be an annual tradition, with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce hosting a luncheon to honor women in leadership roles.

Eighteen extraordinary women were selected in six categories as nominees for their work as leaders for this year’s awards.

Young Professional

Katherine Swanson, Bay Area Turning Point

Sara Montelongo-Oyervidez, Valero Texas City Refinery

Shaina Miller, Higginbotham

Non-Profit

Geny White, Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) Foundation for the Future

Hillary Gramm, Higher Up Texas

Megan Scheffer, Bay Area Habitat for Humanity

Education

Dr. Helen Brewer, College of the Mainland

Melissa Tortorici – Texas City Independent School District

Terri O’Connell – Odyssey Academy

Woman-Owned Business

Jeanne Shipp, Hospitality Health ER

Latisha Mobley, The Beauty HUBB

Sanda Morgan, Choice Analytical

Small Business

Catherine Sachko, Texas Strong Insurance

Gabriella Roach, BNO Construction, LLC

Natalie Picha, RHP

Large Business

Becky Trout-Unbehagen, UTMB Health

Molly Dale Crow, McRee Ford, Bay Area Auto & Truck Rental

Tekeshia Jones, Linde, Inc.

The happy tension eased as the winners were announced.

Sara Montelongo-Oyervidez came to the stage first as this year’s Young Professional recipient. She graciously thanked all the people who make it possible for her to do her job.

Winning in the Non-Profit category was Hillary Gramm, who expressed her delight and surprise by cupping her face with her hands. When she spoke to the audience, she shared the importance of leaders seeing and hearing those who they serve.

Parents of the recipients were part of the audience, and Melissa Tortorici, who won the award for leadership in education, thanked her parents for their role in her life.

As she spoke, her humble spirit seemed to want to keep her silent. Nonetheless, she continued to speak.

“My purpose is to create magic for others and so today I want to thank the chamber of commerce for creating magic for me,” Tortorici shared.

Business owner Latisha Mobley was selected as a recipient for her woman-owned business, The Beauty and Barber HUBB. She expressed gratitude for the many people who supported her, and she was especially thankful for the chamber of commerce’s role in supporting her business.

“We didn’t get here on our own,” said Natalie Picha when she received her award and represented women in small businesses. She thanked God and all the many people who made it possible for all women to be honored and rise to positions of leadership.

The sixth winner for her role as a leader with a large business, Becky Trout-Unbehagen brought about a bittersweet moment as she came to the podium. Her tears were not just those of a happy surprise. She shared a bit of her personal life with the audience.

“I am dedicating this award to my mother. She passed away this week,” Becky said.

She also announced that after a 30-year career she will be retiring from UTMB at the end of this year.

TCLM Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tim Culp rounded out the luncheon by expressing his own gratitude to women and the many roles women hold in society.