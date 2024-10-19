Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 77 degrees. Water levels will be dramatic with changing tides and high wind this week. The water clarity might go away but we are supposed to have west winds and cloudy days. People are still catching plenty of redfish everywhere! There are plenty of big croakers showing up along with sand trout, black drum, speckled trout, and crabs caught along the jetty with a few stingrays and sharks. Flounder have been sporadic still until we get cooler weather. The surf is producing redfish and black drum, less gafftop, lots of small stingrays, and bigger sharks along the whole peninsula with high activity towards Gilchrist or High Island mainly. People are using all kinds of different things for bait this past week with awesome results. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 81 degrees. Birds working over schools of trout in the open bay from the HL & P spillway to the mouth of the Trinity River. East shoreline good for redfish, flounder, and speckled trout. Spoil Island along the channel is good for a few speckled trout, and decent numbers of redfish, sheepshead, and black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. With recent wind shifts, pay attention to the wind pushing bait around for long periods of time. Redfish are tight to the shoreline feeding heavily on shrimp in the crevices of rocks in shallow water being caught in crank baits and artificial shrimp rigged weedless and schooling about mid tide on the shallow rock shorelines .Trout are schooling up and on shell flats being caught on WAC assassins from wacattacklures.com in the Texas roach color rigged with a ⅛ ounce jig head. Drum are just about anywhere being caught on live or dead shrimp. Flounder are being caught a little close to the ship channels. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. Shorelines are producing decent numbers of flounder and redfish. Birds working over schools of speckled trout in the open bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Plenty of various sized speckled trout, black drum, and redfish caught on live shrimp, croakers, and top water lures. We caught some big whiting by the old broken bridge and around Fort Travis this past week with a handful of small stingrays. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Surface water temperature 76 degrees, water clarity varies depending upon where you are on the bay, with East of Triple Cut being a little more stained for the most part. Fishing continues to improve in East Galveston Bay, with cooler evening air and dropping water temperatures, and good tide movement over the past week. Redfish can be caught off the shore reefs, grass shorelines, and in the back marsh. Trout and redfish can be caught on flats around pinch points with current and nervous bait with great success. Imitation shrimp lures under popping corks with 12-18 inch leaders have still been producing continuous bites for anglers, or 1/8 ounce jig heads with Wac Attack and Deadly Dudley tails in lighter colors. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 83 degrees. West shoreline producing fair numbers of speckled trout, with scattered birds working near the Kemah channel. Those throwing live shrimp catching mixed boxes of trout, redfish, and black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. Speckled trout catches are steady. Bull redfish are running in San Luis Pass. Birds working over scattered schools of speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 88 degrees; 0.38 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are great on worms and grubs in 4-8 feet of water in the east and west fork. White bass are in the main lake being caught in deep diving crankbaits and trolling with a 20 foot jet diver leadered with a #12 pet spoons, gold with yellow tail. Crappie are plentiful in the east fork and the mouths of Luces Bayou holding tight to structure in 8-14 feet of water. Catfish are becoming aggressive at night and range cubes seem to be baiting them up quickly for effective catching using fresh caught shad. Always wear your kill switch and God is great! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 82 degrees. Anglers fishing at night off the dike are catching good numbers of bull redfish. Daytime action is good for black drum. Bull redfish catches are strong at the jetties. State water snapper catches good when conditions allow. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Fishing is good to excellent with water temperatures in the lower 80s. Anglers are still catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and flounder every day with some occasional black drum, sand trout, gafftop and big croakers. Successful wade fishing around mosquito island and inside the Moses Lake Tidal Gate in the late afternoons. Along the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: GOOD. 85 degrees. Birds have been working over trout and redfish feeding on shrimp in the mornings and in the evenings. Live shrimp under a four horseman popping cork, or gulp with 1/16 jig head has been catching fish. Redfish are good in the surf on live or cut mullet. The old river has been good for trout, redfish, sheephead and mangrove snapper. The river been good for trout, redfish, drum, sand trout and big croaker using either live or dead shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures