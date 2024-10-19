Home NewsSports Title Hopeful Texans Visit Title Town
Sports

Title Hopeful Texans Visit Title Town

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Green Bay knows a thing or 13 about winning the NFL championship, thus earning the Title Town moniker. The Texans travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday with a chance to show they have the makings to win their first.

Sunday: The Texans visit the Packers with an opportunity to establish themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. KHOU11 will have the game live at noon.

Monday: No games on the schedule.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts at 6:00 p.m. with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Brazos at Hitchcock, and La Marque at Columbia. Friendswood at Santa Fe and Texas City at Ball begin at 6:30 p.m.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Homestretch of HS Football Season Begins

FISD Sports on a Roll

Happy Homecomings For Hitchcock, La Marque

On The Field

Hitchcock, LM Celebrate Homecoming

Texans Face Measuring Stick

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close