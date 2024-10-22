This was a Homecoming to remember for Dickinson as the Gators tied a school record for points scored in an 84-28 wipeout of Brazoswood Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium. The Gators rolled up 761 yards of offense as they tied the record held by the 1977 state 3A champions.
