Clear Creek’s boys’ water polo team is in the state semifinals! The Wildcats have gone 30-0-1 during the season and are just two wins shy of bringing home the state title. Creek faces Richmond Foster (28-3-0) on Friday at 1:00 pm at San Antonio’s Josh Davis Natatorium.
Clear Creek’s boys’ Water Polo team is in the state semifinals
