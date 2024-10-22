College football season is filled with reunions of Dickinson football alums. Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green and Mississippi State offensive lineman Canon Boone reconnected after the 14th-ranked Aggies defeated the Bulldogs 34-24. Meanwhile, Arkansas Tech receiver Da’Rion Crooms and defensive Diego Sanchez reconnected with Henderson State tight end Cam Galliher following the Reddies’ 27-12 win earlier in the season.
