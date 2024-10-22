Home NewsCommunityNature Texas Ocelots
Nature

Texas Ocelots

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Celeste Silling

As a new-comer to Texas, I am always learning new and fascinating things about the wildlife in this state. One of the most beautiful animals I’ve learned about recently is the Ocelot. Ocelots are wild cats that live in South Texas all the way down to Northern Argentina. In Texas, their habitat is mainly dense chaparral brush and they den in caves, hollow trees, and thickets, so they’re difficult to find.

The most striking thing about Ocelots is their complex coat that looks like a mixture between a cheetah and a tiger. They also have a long tail and big eyes. Ocelots are about the size of a bobcat, growing as long as three and half feet long and weighing up to 35 pounds. They feed on prey such as small mammals, reptiles, and birds and can even take down young deer. These cats are mostly nocturnal, and so tend to do their hunting at night.

Observations of Ocelots at zoos and sanctuaries tell us that these cats have various methods of communicating with one another. They use body language, scent markings, and vocalizations to mark their territories, call to each other, or express displeasure. The San Diego zoo describes an Ocelot “threat posture” that involves an arched back, stiff legs, and straight tail. As a housecat owner, I can attest that this is a very threatening posture.

Another method of communication is physical markings. A male Ocelot marks his territory by clawing logs, urinating, and leaving feces around. This tells other males to keep far away. Male ocelots maintain a territory that overlaps the territories of four or five females, so they can easily find a mate. And when they do find a mate, they don’t stay together to raise the young.

The Ocelot mother is pregnant for just over two months before she gives birth to 1-4 kittens. Baby ocelots are marked with their signature spots at birth, but their coat is gray and their lower limbs are dark. Additionally, the eyes of a baby Ocelot are blue and change to brown after about three months. The mother ocelot teaches her babies to hunt when they are young, and by the time they turn eight months old, the kittens’ adult teeth are in, and they can hunt for themselves.

While Ocelots have a wide range, the ones that live in the U.S. are doing poorly, and the Texas Ocelot subspecies Leopardus pardalis albescens is federally endangered.  Ocelots used to live throughout Texas, east Arkansas and Louisiana, but are now only found in the very Southern part of Texas. Current estimates say that there may be as few as 100 wild Ocelots still living in the U.S. This is due to hunting, poisoning, trapping, and habitat loss. 

Fortunately, there are great organizations making strides to help save these cats. The Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, for example, are protecting and restoring the wildlife corridors that Ocelots use to roam between Mexico and Texas. Additionally, hunting, poisoning, and trapping of Ocelots has been greatly reduced. Because of this, conservationists are hopeful that the species will be able to bounce back. I hope so too!

Photo By Tom Smylie – US Fish &amp; Wildlife Service, Image Archive, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45157

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Warm Thoughts of an Icey Age

The Carolina Wren

The Courageous Killdeer

Nature Notes – Fall Equinox is Here

Animal camouflage

The Life Cycle of Mosquitos 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close