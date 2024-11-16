Home NewsCommunityEntertainment All On Board Heading North
All On Board Heading North

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, is celebrating the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride an immersive family-oriented experience. The Christmastime, popular family entertainment will be running along the railroad tracks through December 23. 

Prior to departure guests  gather in the train depot to enjoy a delightful one act play prelude presented by the cast of ETC (East End Theater).    

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet Santa. 

Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. 

Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead onboard entertainment – just like in the film! 

Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride! Commemorative merchandise is available year- round in the Museum store. 

One of ETC’s actors and a regional theater director, Rocky Banks, is playing the role of conductor for a fourth year. He is a seasoned actor who has taken on many roles and at this time of the year, he loves being able to place a conductor’s cap on the top of his head and usher in Christmas magic to the boys and girls and all others who come out for the immersive theater experience.

“From time to time a performer gets to do something that resonates on a different level. This is one of those times. The Polar Express experience goes beyond just a show, a ride, a snack, and a meet and greet. It is an opportunity for people and families and friends to gather, sing, laugh, and feel a togetherness that is much needed today. It is wholesome and simple with a high production value. I spend much of the year feeling grateful that I get to be a part of something that can bring so much joy,” said Banks. 

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride dates, schedule and fares are available by visiting www.GalvestonRRMuseum.org . Ticket prices range from $35 to $100, depending on ticket options chosen. Event Parking $20 online, $25 at the gate. Food and refreshments available on site.  (409) 765-5700 

Sensory Rides Sensory Rides for autistic individuals: Sunday, November 17, 6:30 pm and Thursday, December 12. (409) 765-5700  

