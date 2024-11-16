How the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics helped Rachel Victoria ’16 thrive amid personal tragedy

November 11, 2024 – by Mamie Hertel

When Rachel Victoria ’16 received the news that her father was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer during her junior year at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the Department of Agricultural Economics became more than just an academic home; it became her support system.

Balancing coursework with hospital visits, Victoria leaned on faculty and staff who went above and beyond to help her through. A week before graduation day in May 2016, when her father was too ill to attend the official ceremony, the staff and faculty in the Department of Agricultural Economics stepped up in a special way to help.

After losing her father to cancer at the end of her senior year at Texas A&M University, Rachel Victoria ’16 persevered to earn a law degree and now works as an assistant attorney general in Texas. (Courtesy/Rachel Victoria)

Donna Chester, senior administrative coordinator for the department, and John Siebert, Ph.D., former professor in the department, aided in the organization of a private graduation in the hospital, allowing her father to see his daughter in her cap and gown.

In that moment, Victoria understood the profound impact of the Aggie Network — the unwavering support, compassion and sense of community that comes with being part of Texas A&M University. A week later, on graduation day, her father passed away.

A first-generation Aggie from Katy, Victoria had originally wanted to pursue animal science, inspired by her sister’s involvement in the National FFA Organization and her own experiences with the livestock judging and agricultural issues teams. But as she discovered a natural aptitude for mathematics and economics, she changed her major to agribusiness, combining her analytical strengths with her passion for agriculture.

After graduating, Victoria enrolled in law school at the University of Missouri, determined to move forward despite the heavy toll of her father’s passing. Although she was no longer in Aggieland, the Aggie Network continued to support her in unexpected ways.

In her first year at Missouri, she was paired with an advisor, Rafael Gely, who, to her surprise, was also an Aggie. This connection became a lifeline, as he provided not only career guidance but also crucial emotional support during her most challenging times.

Gely encouraged her to participate in a study abroad program, which helped her catch up on her course credits, but also provided an opportunity to grow and be more well-rounded. He also guided her to the resources she needed to travel abroad.

A career in law with agricultural roots

Victoria’s foundation in agricultural economics, especially her understanding of supply and demand, proved invaluable both in law school and later in her career. During her studies, she completed a research project focused on food fraud, exploring how counterfeit goods disrupt global agricultural markets and impact consumer trust.

Today, as an assistant attorney general in Texas, Victoria draws on her agricultural background to represent the state in eminent domain cases. Her expertise uniquely equips her to advocate for fair compensation for landowners affected by infrastructure projects.

“My experience in agriculture helps me connect with landowners and communicate in a way they understand,” Victoria said. “It makes all the difference when discussing compensation for things like fencing and cattle guards, as well as the project’s impact on agricultural operations.”

A network that lasts a lifetime

Victoria’s experience reflects the lasting influence of the Aggie Network and the Department of Agricultural Economics, which provided her with more than academic training — it offered a community that helped her stay on track during the most challenging times.

For current and future students, she encourages exploring the full range of opportunities within their degree and not to feel confined by it.

“There are countless ways to apply your skills, and networking is essential. Build connections, be open to change and don’t be afraid to pursue unexpected opportunities,” she said.

With the support of mentors like Chester, Siebert and Gely, Victoria found the resilience to move forward, achieving her goals of law school and a fulfilling career, even while grieving a profound loss that could have derailed her professional trajectory.

“The Aggie Network and the support I received from my professors kept me focused on my goals,” she said. “It reminded me that I wasn’t alone and that I had a whole community behind me.”

Now, as a legal professional, she continues to carry that spirit forward, showing how connections made at Texas A&M can be a guiding force well beyond graduation.

To learn more about the Department of Agricultural Economics, visit https://agecon.tamu.edu/.