Shopping local will pay off big in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, TX – For one lucky person, shopping and dining in Texas City is going to make this
holiday season very merry and bright! Now through Dec. 16, the City of Texas City is hosting Shop
Local Bingo, and the grand prize winner will win more than $1,500 in gift cards and prizes, just by
shopping and dining in Texas City.
To play Texas City’s Shop Local Bingo:
1) Pick up a bingo card from City Hall (1801 9th Avenue N.) or Moore Memorial Public Library
(1701 9th Avenue N.), or download and print one from the City’s website.
2) Now through Dec. 16, shop & dine locally and save receipts from Texas City businesses to
fill the squares. (And for the Social Media row on the card, watch for the City’s special Shop
Local Bingo post on Facebook next Monday, Nov. 25, where each business tagged in the
comments fills a square on the card.)

3) Fill any row on the card, and you’ll be entered to win special Texas City items, like vintage-
style shirts, disc golf sets, tumblers and more.

4) Anyone who fills the whole card will also be entered to win the grand prize basket, filled
with gift cards and items donated by local businesses.
All bingo cards must be returned to City Hall or Moore Memorial Public Library by Monday, Dec. 16.
The winners will be selected and notified on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and the prizes will be presented
during the Texas City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
The grand prize basket includes:

  • Gift cards
    o $100 Visa gift card from Texas First Bank
    o $25 Crocs gift card
    o $25 gift card to The Healthy Spot
    o $50 gift card to Rigo’s Café
    o $50 gift card to Foodarama
    o $40 gift card to Taqueria El Jaliciense

o $20 gift card to Grand Prize Barbeque
o $20 gift card to Scooter’s Coffee
o $20 gift card to Bahama Buck’s

  • Vouchers
    o Three free pizzas from MOD Pizza
    o Four passes to Terror Isle
    o Four family passes to Bowlero
    o Family four pack of tickets to Nessler Aquatic Center
    o Annual pass to the Texas City Museum
    o Four person package to Bayou Golf Course
  • Items
    o Generator
    o Crocs cup, bag & lanyard
    o Christmas serving bowl
    o Scooter’s Coffee Tumber and Coffee
    o Bahama Buck’s shirt
    o Texas City vintage-style shirt
    o Texas City tumbler

For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.

