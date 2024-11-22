Home NewsCommunityEvents The Alamo To Unveil Historic Benjamin Milam Portrait on December 6th
Event Commemorates Battle of Béxar Anniversary and Highlights the New Addition to the Alamo Collection

SAN ANTONIO, TX –The Alamo invites you to attend a special unveiling ceremony on December 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Ralston Family Collections Center. This special event will introduce a historic portrait of Texas hero Benjamin Rush Milam, a crucial figure in the Siege and Battle of Béxar. Painted around 1819 by renowned American artist Matthew Harris Jouett, this portrait brings the legacy of Benjamin Milam to life for generations to come.

The unveiling will be accompanied by remarks from Dr. Kate Rogers, Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, and members of the Alamo’s Historian and Collections Staff. Their comments will illuminate how this acquisition supports the Alamo’s ongoing mission to preserve and share the site’s 300-year history through the progressing Alamo Plan—a project aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and safeguarding this cherished landmark for generations to come.

Event Details:

What:     Unveiling of the Benjamin Milam Portrait and Curatorial Talk
Who:Public
When:         December 6 at 10:30 a.m. 
Where:           The AlamoRalston Family Collections Center  **(located behind the Alamo Church)**300 Alamo Plaza,San Antonio, TX 78205

Press Attendance and Parking

Media representatives interested in attending or requiring assistance with parking arrangements can contact Jonathan Huhn at Jhuhn@TheAlamo.org or 210-867-7717 in advance.
For more information, please visit the Alamo website at www.TheAlamo.Org.

