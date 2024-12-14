Galveston County’s Rich History Unveiled in a New Book

The Galveston County Historical Commission is proud to announce the publication of a comprehensive history book titled, Galveston County, Texas: A Narrative and Pictorial History. Dive into the county’s rich past, from its unique geography and early Native American camps to the arrival of explorers, pirates, and bold settlers.

Packed with fascinating stories and rare photographs, the book chronicles the rise and fall of towns, the development of thriving businesses, and the legacies left by founding families who shaped Galveston County.

“We’ve long envisioned a county-wide history book,” said Historical Commission Chair Ralph Stenzel. “While many communities have documented their past, this is the first resource to capture the complete narrative of Galveston County.”

Historical Commission members Melodey Hauch, Barbara Holt, and Ralph Stenzel meticulously researched and wrote the book. It is dedicated to former chair, Alecya Gallaway, and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of other historical commission members and local historical societies who provided reference materials.

Galveston County, Texas: A Narrative and Pictorial History is available for a $50 donation at the Galveston County Museum (722 Moody/21st, Galveston). The museum offers free admission Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information contact the museum at 409.766.2340 or email Galveston.co.museum@gmail.com