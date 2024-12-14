SHRINE OF THE TRUE CROSS TO HOST ORGAN CONCERT

By Richard Tew

Contributing Writer for The Post Newspaper

To ring in the Advent season, Dickinson’s Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church will offer an organ concert called “Adventus: Preparing Our Hearts For The Coming of Christ,” to help focus minds on the true meaning of the Christmas season.

Organist Dr. Steven Termini PhD, along with Jeffrey Ragsdale of the Houston Chamber Choir and James Martel Baylor University National High School Organ Competition Grand Prize Winner will be performing during the concert which will be held this Saturday December 20 at 6 P.M.

Termini encourages people to come to the concert to be both moved and even surprised by way of lighting effects, artistic slide shows and a bit of improvisation by the musicians.

“I would say come with the expectation of being moved and being prepared for Christmas and the Christmas season” said Termini. “I think it will touch people’s heart in that way.”

After the free concert, audience members are encouraged to stay for a reception with refreshments in one of the multipurpose rooms adjoining the church which is located at 300 FM 517 Rd. in Dickinson.

For more information, email the church’s office at info@truecrosschurch.org.