On behalf of the Texas City – La Marque Community Advisory Council (CAC) we thank our community, industry, businesses, educators, the City of Texas City and the City Parks & Recreation (CP&R) Staff, for helping us have a successful 2024 year.

2025 will be a year of transition to ensure our effective succession and sustainability; stay tuned!

Our CAC facts:

The CAC began 32 years ago (1992) as the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) using an “industry-led membership-based forum.”

In 2004 the CAP was restructured as the CAC using a unique model as an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum.”

In 2024 we celebrated our 20th year!

Our Mission: “Together, we can and should live in harmony while working to continuously improve our quality of life.”

Our Objective: To afford industry and citizens the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, address issues of mutual interest and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust.

Our 2024 programs:

“Public Meeting: Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery’s December 17, 2023, Operational Upset,” by Dave Leaver – Vice President and Honor Sheard – Environmental, Safety and Security Manager, GBR.

“Texas City & La Marque Economic Development and the TCLM Chamber of Commerce – Three entities Working Together,” by Kristin Edwards, Director of Economic Development, Alex Getty, Executive Director of the LM Economic Devel. Corp and Tim Culp, TCLM President/CEO.

“Linde: Who we are & What we do,” by Anita Jones, Plant Manager, Linde, Inc.

“2024 Hurricane Season Forecast/Historical Storms,” by Dan Reilly, NOAA Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

“Galveston LNG Bunker Port Introduction,” by Shaun Davison, Pilot LNG.

“From Gray to Blue and Beyond: The Energy Transition,” by Rocky Barney, Dean of Instruction, PhD., College of the Mainland (COM).

“Texas City & La Marque Storm Impact Updates,” Dan Reilly, NOAA Meteorologist and Kyle Hunter & Joe Tumbleson, Jr. LM & TC Emergency Management.

“Texas City Police Department (TCPD) – Community Outreach & Public Relations Update,” by TCPD Officer Tim Herd.

“Texas City ISD Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE),” by TCISD Representatives.

“Building Futures: Industrial Trade Center (ITC) Program Highlights and Partnerships,” by Jaime Louviere, Workforce Liaison – Texas City ISD.

“Enterprise Pipeline Safety Update,” by Jamie Hightower, Oper. Super. – TC Marine Terminal/Tank Farm.

Special thanks:

Our generous meal hosts: Dow, Ashland, Linde, Advario, Valero, Dunn Heat Exchangers; and our speakers.

Valero Refinery for providing the meeting documents, the City of TC and the Nessler Center staff, for the meeting rooms and equipment; plus, The Daily News and The Post Newspaper for highlighting our programs.

This is your Community Advisory Council (CAC). Meetings are open to the community with dinner provided by our generous supporters. Therefore, we request attendance notification. We have outstanding participation (80-90 attendees). We hope and pray for continued success in 2025!

We continue meeting from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursdays January 23, March 20, May 22, July 24, September 18 and November 20 at Nessler Center’s, Captain Room, 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590.

Merry Christmas and a blessed, safe, healthy, peaceful & prosperous 2025.

José Boix, TCLM CAC Coordinator