Dickinson All-State boys’ basketball player Tramon Mark continues to get settled into his role with the University of Texas after injuries slowed the start of his senior season with the Longhorns. Mark is averaging 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in seven games this season.
Tramon Mark continues to get settled into his role with the University of Texas
96
Dickinson All-State boys’ basketball player Tramon Mark continues to get settled into his role with the University of Texas after injuries slowed the start of his senior season with the Longhorns. Mark is averaging 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in seven games this season.
Dickinson All-State boys’ basketball player Tramon Mark continues to get settled into his role with the University of Texas after injuries slowed the start of his senior season with the Longhorns. Mark is averaging 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in seven games this season.