Former La Marque boys’ basketball All-Stater Jordan Ivy-Curry has been a big reason Central Florida is off to an 8-2 start. Ivy-Curry is averaging 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Golden Knights, who hosted Jacksonville University on Saturday.
