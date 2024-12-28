Home NewsCommunityHealth Galveston County Health District Confirms First Positive Case of Avian Influenza in Texas City
Galveston County Health District Confirms First Positive Case of Avian Influenza in Texas City

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) has confirmed the first positive case of Avian
Influenza (H5N1) in Galveston County. The case was identified in a bird found in Texas City on 12/5. The bird, reported to
Texas City Animal Control by a resident who observed erratic behavior, was collected by Animal Control Officers and
transported to the Animal Resource Center. The bird died shortly after arrival and was sent to the Department of State
Health Services in Austin, where testing confirmed the presence of Avian Influenza (H5N1).
Avian Influenza, commonly referred to as “bird flu,” is a viral infection that primarily spreads among birds but can
occasionally infect humans and other animals. Influenza A (H5N1), the most common strain affecting humans, can cause
severe respiratory symptoms. While the virus is widespread among wild birds globally, it has also caused outbreaks in
poultry and, more recently, cases in U.S. dairy workers.
The virus can be transmitted to humans in two primary ways:

  • Direct exposure to infected birds or environments contaminated by Avian Influenza A viruses.
  • Via an intermediate host, such as another animal species.
    Signs and symptoms of Avian Influenza in humans may include:
  • Fever (100°F or higher) or chills
  • Cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing
  • Eye irritation or conjunctivitis
  • Muscle aches, headaches, runny nose, or diarrhea
  • Note: Fever may not always be present

Following the confirmed case in the bird, two Texas City Animal Control Officers who responded to the incident started
experiencing symptoms. Initial rapid tests conducted by GCHD returned negative results for H5N1, with confirmatory
testing by the Houston Laboratory Regional Network also confirming negative results.
Two additional staff members from the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, who were potentially exposed, are
currently being monitored for symptoms. At this time, no symptoms have been reported.
The Galveston County Health District reminds residents to exercise caution when handling sick or dead birds. If you
encounter a sick or dead bird, contact your local health department or wildlife agency for guidance on collection and
testing. Individuals who experience any symptoms within 10 days of exposure to an infected animal should immediately
contact their healthcare provider or local health department. Testing and isolation may be recommended based on the
level of exposure.

