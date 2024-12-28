Home NewsCommunityHealth Local School Staff Member Diagnosed with Tuberculosis
Testing Available for Those Potentially Exposed GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas—Galveston County Health District is informing the community about a staff member at Hitchcock High School who has been diagnosed with active Tuberculosis (TB) and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The Galveston County Health District is actively investigating the situation and has already begun reaching out to individuals who may have been exposed to arrange for evaluation and testing. The Health District is taking all necessary steps to manage the situation and ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. Individuals who may have been exposed to the affected staff member will be contacted directly with instructions for testing. Key Information: • The staff member is being treated in the hospital. • Tuberculosis is treatable and curable, and the risk of infection for most people exposed to this individual remains very low. • There are no other reported active cases of TB. • Testing is available for those who may have been exposed. Testing is available for those who may have been exposed, and the Health District will provide additional testing opportunities for others who feel they may need it in the coming weeks. We want to assure everyone that we are here to support you every step of the way. We understand this situation may be concerning, and we want to reassure the community that we are taking all necessary precautions. We will continue to keep the community informed with updates as they become available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. For more information on tuberculosis and exposure, please visit the CDC’s official page: CDC Tuberculosis Exposure Information.

