Health

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Causes Several Mortality Events in Texas Birds

AUSTIN — The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in multiple locations throughout the state.  Disease experts indicate that HPAI is circulating among wild birds in Texas as waterbirds and waterfowl are on their wintering grounds.

Most recent detections have been found in Wharton, Galveston, and Harris counties.

Detected in all states across the U.S., HPAI is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds. The virus can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

Because of the ease of transmission, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) recommends wildlife rehabilitators remain cautious when intaking wild animals with clinical signs consistent with HPAI and consider quarantining animals to limit the potential for HPAI exposure to other animals within the facility.

The public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds. Bird feeders and water sources should be cleaned at least every two weeks with a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water. Change water in birdbaths every few days and regularly remove wet feed and seed from feed and water sources.

Additionally, game bird hunters should consider precautions such as:

  • Disposing carcasses properly
  • Wearing gloves when processing
  • Avoiding consumption or processing of any sick bird
  • Cleaning and disinfecting tools between carcasses
  • Cooking meat to proper temperatures

Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but the public should take basic protective measures if contact with wild animals cannot be avoided. The public and health care professionals can find more information about HPAI in humans from the Texas Department of State Health Services. If you had contact with an HPAI-positive animal and develop signs of illness, immediately contact your health care provider and let them know about the exposure.

If you encounter a wild animal with signs consistent with HPAI, contact your local TPWD wildlife biologist.

