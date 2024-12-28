Ring in the New Year at a State Park!

The end of the year is quickly approaching. As we look forward to the new year, plan to start 2025 off on the right (and left) foot with a hike, stroll, dog walk, bike ride or winter water plunge in your favorite state park.

Whether exercising your body, relaxing your mind or enjoying some social time with friends and family, your parks offer outdoor fun for everyone!

Check below for events at a park near you or visit the events calendar for a complete list of all First Day Hikes and activities.

You can make reservations for most state parks up to 5 months in advance for overnight visits and up to 30 days in advance for day passes.