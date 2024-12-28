Holiday Hoops Clinic for grades 2-6 Thursday, January 2

Friendswood will host a Holiday Hoops Clinic for grades 2-6 on Thursday, January 2, from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ye2yabs2.
