Home NewsLifestyleSafety Christmas and New Year’s drivers urged to move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles
Safety

Christmas and New Year’s drivers urged to move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – If you see tow trucks and other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated, do you know what to do?

Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the roadside.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and chances are, they may break down, get involved in crashes or be stopped by law enforcement. Pay attention to what’s happening around you and be prepared to react quickly.

TDLR regulates tow truck companies and tow truck drivers, driver education and driving safety courses, and motorcycle safety courses, and as always, the agency asks all drivers to please slow down or move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Tow truck drivers work hard every day to help people who are stranded on the side of the road. And, like everyone else, they are anxious to return home safely each night. Holiday memories are made when family gathers. Please do your part to make that happen for all.

Safety tips for driving this holiday season:

  • Slow down and pay attention to what you’re doing. If you get tired, pull over in a safe spot and walk around to re-energize.
  • Don’t drink and drive, even a little bit.
  • Designate a (sober) driver.
  • Stay off the mobile phone – this includes texting. Designate a “co-pilot” to oversee the phone while you’re driving so you can concentrate on the task at hand.
  • Buckle up – all occupants of the vehicle, every trip – no matter how short. Most traffic crashes happen close to home.
  • Traveling by motorcycle? Wear a helmet.
  • Stay weather-aware. If it’s snowy or icy, you’ll need to slow down significantly so you don’t slide on unexpected icy spots. If it’s raining heavily, turn around and don’t drown if water is running across the road. Only two feet of rushing water can sweep away a vehicle.
  • Leave plenty of time to get to your destination. Roadways are likely to be crowded. Drive friendly – the Texas way!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Stay Safe as You Travel for the Holidays

Avoid a fire in your home over the holidays; follow these Red...

School Bus Safety Week

Santa Fe High School Field House, Dr. Vakil from Methodist Hospital led...

PREPARING FOR A HURRICANE: ESSENTIAL ITEMS

Follow this safety checklist from the American Red Cross

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close