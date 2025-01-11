Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce: Serving the Region for 180 Years

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Photos Courtesy of Texas History Center

It was on February 3, 1845 that the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) was established in the city of Galveston. Since then, the chamber has left its mark on the history of the island and continues to provide support and leadership in the region.

The GRCC has played a role in shaping Galveston’s history, including helping to shape business, infrastructure, education, health, tourism, and city-wide celebrations. It has also played key roles in rebuilding and recovery efforts after the numerous hurricanes that have made landfall on the shores of the historic island.

A decree of the Ninth Republic of Texas Congress on the last day of its gathering at Washington-on-the-Brazos launched the Galveston Chamber of Commerce.

When the Chamber was formed, its priority was to regulate tariffs. Tariffs on the island ran as high as 36%, and standardization was needed.

The act reads:

“Whereas, a large number of the merchants of the city of Galveston have petitioned that a charter be granted them creating a Chamber of Commerce, and have set forth that such an institution is much required by the mercantile community as tending to diminish litigation, and to establish uniform and equitable charges, and considering that the establishment of a Chamber of Commerce may tend to the general advantage of the citizens of this Republic, as well as to the furtherance of the commercial interest.”

The first chamber members included Samuel May Williams, founder of Galveston and close associate of Stephen F. Austin; L.M. Hitchcock, namesake of Hitchcock, Texas; John Seabrook Syndor, a cotton merchant and early Galveston mayor, whose son established Seabrook, Texas; and Michel Branamour Menard, a merchant and co-founder of Galveston.

When Texas joined the United States on Dec. 29, 1845, the chamber’s role was central to the region’s development. Over the past 180 years, the chamber has been in several key moments in regional and state history:

Below are a few highlights from GRCC’s accomplishments.

Sept. 8, 1900 – The Great Storm sweeps ashore with winds estimated at up to 140 mph and a storm surge of nearly 16 feet. It is estimated that 6,000 to 8,000 of the island’s 37,000 residents perished. Following the hurricane, the chamber’s office served as the headquarters for the Weather Bureau. The Central Relief Committee was formed in the chamber’s office, located in The Tremont Hotel, led by many members of the chamber, including the chamber treasurer and former chamber president.

The committee orchestrated the city’s clean-up and worked to restore the utilities. Donations from across the country and around the world were more than $1.25 million. The committee paid for the construction of 483 new houses and offered financial support for the repair or rebuilding of 1,114 houses.

1911 – The chamber merged with the Galveston Business League and the Publicity Committee to form the Galveston Commercial Association. The focuses of this organization were traffic and commerce, publicity and the cotton carnival.

Sept. 1912 – The chamber helped to erect a 60-foot electric sign which proclaimed, “Galveston: The Treasure Island of America.”

April 18, 1929 – The chamber co-sponsored the International Pageant of Pulchritude which was covered in Field & Stream. This pageant was the predecessor to the Miss Universe Pageant.

1932 – The chamber partnered with the weather bureau to manage calls at the telephone company during threatening weather. Later, in 1933, the chamber installed its own switchboard so the weather committee could operate directly from the chamber office.

1933 – Partnering with the Galveston Wharf Company, the chamber exhibited at the Century of Progress International Exposition at the Chicago World’s Fair.

Jan. 20, 1939 – The chamber advocated for municipal ownership of the wharves, and the Chamber’s efforts led to voter approval in 1940.

Feb. 25, 1949 – The chamber organized “the finest Mardi Gras Texas has ever seen.”

Sept. 24, 1955 – The chamber board publicly called for strict enforcement of state and federal laws to foster a law-abiding community, opposing Mayor Roy Clough’s platform supporting segregated prostitution and “honest” gambling. The Free-State of-Galveston era ended in 1957.

May 23, 1958 – Chamber President Edward Schreiber helped establish Texas A&M University at Galveston. The chamber established a committee to investigate the prospect of establishing a state maritime academy and to persuade the State of Texas to fund it. On Feb. 24, 1962, the Texas Maritime Academy was established.

April 1969 – The chamber launched Project Square Deal to support minority-owned businesses in Galveston.

1984 – The chamber established Leadership Galveston to develop future city leaders.

1998 – The chamber established the Galveston Economic Development Partnership, which began operations in May 1999.

Sept. 13, 2008 – Hurricane Ike caused catastrophic damage, and the Chamber’s resilience became a model for supporting disaster-stricken communities. The Chamber spearheaded an event with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security called the Business Recovery Expo to support the community.

2012 – The chamber launched Lemonade Day to Galveston County to inspire youth entrepreneurship. Lemonade Day now supports more than 1,200 young entrepreneurs across the county. Chamber President and CEO Gina Spagnola serves as the director of Lemonade Day Galveston County.

December 2022 – The chamber earned the Five-Star Accredited designation, the highest honor from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

This year marks the 180th anniversary for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. (GRCC) and the chamber will be celebrating in Texas fashion with the second Country Music Fest on January 25, 2025, from 6:00pm to 10:00 pm at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

The event will feature a night of Texas country music with performances by Drake Milligan and The Powell Brothers, showcasing the state’s rich musical tradition.

“We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with an event that captures the heart of our region and brings together business, culture, and community,” said Chamber President and CEO Gina M. Spagnola.





For ticket information to the event visit: GalvestonChamber.com.

