Start the new year by diving into Galveston’s rich history during this annual January event.

Galveston Museum Weekend offers visitors the chance to explore 14 museums at free or discounted rates, making it the perfect opportunity to discover the stories behind this historic beach town. While Galveston is well-known for its 32 miles of beautiful Gulf Coast beaches, the island is also home to many incredible museums and attractions that showcase its unique heritage.

Date(s): Jan 24-26, 2025

﻿﻿Galveston Historic Seaport & 1877 Tall Ship Elissa

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Buy one, get one free admission

Experience Ship to Shore and step into the journey of 1880s immigrants, from their challenging sea voyage to bustling Galveston, a thriving port city in the U.S.

Galveston Railroad Museum

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Buy one, get one free admission

The golden age of rail comes alive at the Galveston Railroad Museum. Set on acres of railyard, the museum is rich in history, exhibits, and interactive activities, including restored 1932 Train Depot, vintage sleep, luggage, dining and passenger railcars. Museum store and complimentary parking.

Nia Cultural Center

Galveston Museum Weekend: Free admission

At the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters art gallery, visitors can see the stunning, 5,000 square foot art installation chronicling the emancipation of Black people in Galveston on the outside of the building. Inside, the gallery offers a journey through African American history from the 1800s to present day. The gallery features sculptures and paintings by local Black artists, plus a reflection area.

1895 Moody Mansion and Galveston Children’s Museum

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Buy one, get one free admission

View opulent decor and majestic architecture while hearing about the Moody family on a self-paced audio tour of this lovingly restored and furnished 28,000-square-foot treasure from the late 1800s. For families, the first floor includes a unique hands-on environment where children explore, investigate, create, and discover.

Galveston County Museum

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Free Parking & Admission (FRIDAY ONLY)

Explore local history through an array of artifacts. Exhibits include the coroner’s ledger from the 1900 Storm, county military history, elaborate Mardi Gras costumes, immigration stories, gambling history, and more. Located inside the county courthouse.

The Bryan Museum

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Buy one, get one free admission

Visit one of the world’s largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and artwork relating to Texas and the American West.

Galveston Naval Museum

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Buy one, get one free admission

Discover the rich maritime heritage at the Galveston Naval Museum, where you can explore the fascinating history of naval warfare and innovation through interactive exhibits and historic vessels, including the iconic USS Cavalla submarine and the destroyer USS Stewart. Immerse yourself in captivating stories of bravery and adventure that bring the past to life, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and families alike.

Ocean Star Museum & Education Center

Galveston Museum Weekend Offer: Buy one, get one free admission

Uncover the wonders of energy and technology at the Energy Education Center, where engaging exhibits and hands-on activities showcase the science of energy production and conservation. From interactive displays to fascinating demonstrations, this museum offers a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to learn about the vital role energy plays in our lives and the future of sustainable practices.