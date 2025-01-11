77
Although Jonah Williams will spend his spring with the University of Texas baseball team, the Ball alum and five-star football talent has attended meetings and practices with the Longhorns, who faced Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
