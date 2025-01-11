Home NewsSportsBaseball Jonah Williams will spend his spring with the University of Texas baseball team
Jonah Williams will spend his spring with the University of Texas baseball team

Although Jonah Williams will spend his spring with the University of Texas baseball team, the Ball alum and five-star football talent has attended meetings and practices with the Longhorns, who faced Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

