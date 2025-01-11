This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Cash and Chewie.

Meet Chewie (A037871) an adorable and affectionate big puppy who has been with us since July 2024. He and his brother came to us as strays at just 3 months old, and unfortunately, their owner never came for them. Despite this rocky start, Chewie has blossomed into a sweet, loving, and playful companion. Chewie is incredibly smart and already knows basic commands, making him a quick learner who thrives on praise. He enjoys leash walks and is gentle with people, showcasing his kind and calm nature. His playful side comes out when he’s running around in the yard, but his love for cuddles is what truly makes him stand out—Chewie is a self-proclaimed lovebug who gives the best hugs and loves to be petted when he’s done something good. Chewie is also a fan of chew toys which keeps him occupied and happy. He learns quickly and corrects well, showing his readiness to be a loyal and well-behaved companion. With his gentle nature, eagerness to please, and playful spirit, Chewie is ready to bring joy and affection into any loving home. Lastly, he’s got the cutest little tail wag with his short stub of a tail he has, he’s always a happy boy. Chewie is ready to go to his new home today. He is already neutered and microchipped. Come in and ask to meet him!

Give a big hello to Cash (A039330), is a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat. He is a handsome guy with his bi-color markings, pink nose (blush),and thoughtful-looking eyes. Cash is about six years of age (grown up, not old)., friendly, curious and enjoying his new quarters on the adoption hall. He loves to watch both sides, do some impressive cat stretches and check out the visitors. One of the families walking through will be his! Come on in and ask to meet Cash. He may be the perfect match for you

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cash and Chewie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan 14th – Jan 18th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.