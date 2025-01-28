Hopefully, Mother Nature Likes This Schedule

After a historic cold snap threw everything off-schedule, this week should be able to go without a hitch, especially with the girls’ basketball regular season winding down and playoff spots to be filled

Wednesday: The boys’ basketball schedule will have Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, and Dickinson at Clear Springs at 7 PM.

The girls’ schedule will have state-ranked Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, and Clear Springs at Dickinson at 7 PM.

Thursday: La Marque’s soccer team travels to Stafford. The girls begin at 5:30 PM with the boys starting at 7 PM.

The Rockets visit the Grizzlies at 8:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 8 PM. The game will also be aired live on TNT, truTV and MAX.

Friday: Boys basketball starts at 7 with Angleton at state-ranked Friendswood, state-ranked La Marque at Brazosport, and Santa Fe at Texas City. State-ranked Hitchcock at East Bernard is at 7:30 PM.

Brazosport at La Marque is at 6 PM on the girls’ basketball schedule, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at East Bernard at 6:15 PM. Texas City at Santa Fe is at 7 PM.

On the boys’ soccer slate, Ball at La Porte, Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Dickinson at Brazoswood, Santa Fe at Iowa Colony, and Texas City at Friendswood all begin at 7:30 PM.

The girls’ soccer schedule will have La Porte at Ball, Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Iowa Colony at Santa Fe, and Friendswood at Texas City each starting at 7:30 PM.

The softball schedule begins at 4 PM with Dobie at Clear Falls and Alief Hastings at Ball at 5 PM. Clear Falls is at a tri-scrimmage at Crosby with games starting at 5:45 PM and 7 PM. Clear Creek at Lutheran South Academy begins at 6 PM, while South Houston at Ball and Pasadena at Texas City begin at 6:30 PM. Friendswood’s tri-scrimmage with host Caney Creek and Splendora has yet to announce a start time.

Saturday: There’s boys basketball at 1 PM with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, and Dickinson at Deer Park.

For the girls’ hoops schedule, state-ranked Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, and Deer Park at Dickinson at 1 PM.

La Marque’s soccer team is at Needville with the girls starting at 10 AM and the boys beginning at noon.

More softball scrimmages are on the schedule as Clear Springs and Alvin are at Santa Fe for a tri-scrimmage with games at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2 PM. La Porte at Dickinson is at 11:15 AM.

The Nets make their annual trip to Houston to meet the Rockets at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 6:30 PM.