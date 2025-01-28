FEED YOUR GAME DAY CROWD WITH SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

Sports fans across the globe tune in when the National Football League hosts its annual championship game each winter. And that already robust viewership is growing, as figures from Nielsen Fast National and Adobe Analytics indicated Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers garnered 123.4 million viewers who tuned in to watch Patrick Mahomes orchestrate a 25-22 overtime victory over Kyle Shanahan and the Niners.

Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial holiday in the United States, where fans ranging from the diehard to the casual to those simply tuning in for the commercials and halftime show gather to enjoy a few fun-filled hours. Seasoned party hosts know that food features as prominently as football and fun come Super Bowl Sunday. Guests may expect a few staples, including chicken wings. With that in mind, hosts can impress their guests by serving up this recipe for “Virgil’s Smoked Chicken Wings With Blue Cheese Dip” from Neal Corman’s “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press).

Virgil’s Smoked Chicken Wings With Blue Cheese Dip

Serves 4

Blue Cheese Dip

2 cups blue cheese crumbles, divided

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup finely chopped scallions

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

Marinade

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup hot sauce

4 tablespoons Virgil’s Dry Rub (see below)

4 tablespoons granulated garlic

4 tablespoons granulated onion

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Wings

8 large chicken wings

1/2 cup Virgil’s Dry Rub (see below)

Sauce

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

4 tablespoons white vinegar

3/4 cup hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1. To make the dip, combine 1 cup of the blue cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and blend on low until smooth.

2. Remove to a medium mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the blue cheese, scallions and celery, being sure to break up the larger blue cheese crumbles. Place in a covered container and refrigerate overnight.

3. Mix all the marinade ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Place the wings in a large container with a lid and pour the mixture over the wings. Toss until the wings are thoroughly coated. Cover and refrigerate for 2 days.

4. Preheat the grill or smoker to 245 F.

5. Spread out the wings on a sheet pan and wipe away any excess marinade. Sprinkle liberally with the dry rub, coating the wings all over.

6. Position the wings on the grill away from the direct heat of the coals or burners, and add hickory to the smoker or hickory chips on the coals or gas burners.

7. Cook the wings for about 3 hours, flipping every 30 minutes (their internal temperature should be about 165 F when cooked).

8. While the wings are cooking, cut the butter for the sauce into 1-inch cubes and refrigerate. Whisk the cornstarch into the white vinegar in a small bowl.

9. In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, bring the hot sauce to a simmer and whisk in the thickened vinegar. Return to a simmer, cook for 1 minute, and remove from the heat.

10. Add the cayenne and slowly whisk in the cold butter. Keep warm until serving.

11. Remove the wings from the smoker or grill and put half of them into a bowl, cover with the sauce, and toss. Repeat with the remaining wings and serve on a platter, with the blue cheese dip on the side.

Virgil’s Dry Rub

Makes 5 to 51/2 cups

21/2 cups sweet paprika

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup Texas-style chili powder

1/2 cup minced onion

1/2 cup granulated garlic

1/4 cup dried parsley flakes

6 tablespoons kosher salt

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together until completely incorporated. Transfer to a covered bowl with a tight-fitting lid. Store in a cool, dry place.