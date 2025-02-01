Texas First Insurance Celebrates 100 Years of Success

Texas City, TX – January 28, 2025 – Texas First Insurance (TFI), a leading insurance agency with roots in Galveston County, celebrates over 100 years in business this February. Since its founding in 1925, TFI has served thousands of customers and emerged as one of the largest independent insurance agencies on the Texas Gulf Coast. This 100-year milestone is a testament to their commitment to local excellence and service.

Texas First Insurance was originally formed on February 27, 1925, when the R.B. Smith Agency contracted with the Hartford Insurance Company. Through numerous purchases and mergers, the agency adopted the modern name of Rust, Ewing, Watt, and Haney (REWH) in 1976. From 1976 to 2001, REWH brought on numerous partners and continued to grow. Its growth and success were recognized by Texas Independent Bancshares (TIB), the parent company of Texas First Bank, that acquired 80% of the agency in 2001 and eventually purchased the remaining 20% in 2013. TIB maintains full ownership to this day. In 2020, Rust-Ewing Insurance officially entered the Houston market by acquiring Assurance One Insurance and changing their name to align under the Texas First brand as Texas First Insurance.

Thanks to the agency’s continued pursuit of excellence and dedication to the local community, as of today, TFI has grown from serving businesses and individuals in Galveston County to serving those statewide with offices in Texas City, Houston, Conroe, and Beaumont. It has been recognized as a top performing agency by over fifteen insurance carriers nationwide. It offers property and casualty coverages for both commercial and personal line customers, employee benefits, and in-house construction surety bonds. Its dedicated, local staff is highly experienced and committed to treating customers like family.

“As we reach 100 years, I look back and am so grateful to all of our employees, customers, and partners who have been integral to our success. It’s been a lot of hard work through good times and bad to get here, but I’ve never been prouder of my team’s dedication to insuring our community. I’m excited for all of the potential that lies ahead and cannot thank you enough for your continued support,” shared Jerry Blystone, President of Texas First Insurance.

The public is invited to join Texas First Insurance for an anniversary celebration and open house at their Texas City office (7900 Emmett F Lowry Expressway) on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM with a presentation beginning at 3:30PM.

About Texas First InsuranceTexas First Insurance, a family-owned and operated insurance agency, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1925. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Insurance has three additional physical locations in Houston, Conroe, and Beaumont, plus a network of team members throughout Texas. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to treating customers like family. To learn more about Texas First Insurance, visit www.texasfirst.insurance. Helping Texans Build Texas.®