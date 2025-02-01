Home NewsCommunityEvents Shine On in Galveston County
by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine returns to Galveston County for another year of celebrating all of God’s children.

Resonate church is once again sponsoring the evening that will honor attendees of all ages with a prom-like experience designed to bring joy, fun and respect to people with disabilities.                                     

Dash Gordon will be the host for the evening. The event will be held at College of the Mainland in its conference center February 7 at 6 p.m. At this time, all VIP spots have been filled, but volunteers are needed to assist with the evening. 

If you would like to volunteer, you can find out more at resonatetexas.org and https://www.facebook.com/ResonateTexas/videos/882489243785269.

