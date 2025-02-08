This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Thor and Sugar.

Give a big hello to Thor (A039259), a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a striking black and white coat. Thor is about 3 years old, friendly, and curious. He enjoys his outings to explore the big Colony room. Thor is a handsome cat with his “formal” Tuxedo markings featuring white whiskers and black nose leather surrounded by a white triangle. Thor has it all, looks and personality – except the family and home he is waiting for. Come in and ask to meet Thor.

Meet Sugar (A038081) a spayed 3 year old Lab mix who’s been through a lot, but you’d never know it from her wagging tail. She and her sisters were rescued from a cruelty case, but now she’s the last one still waiting for a home—188 days and counting. Even with everything she’s been through (and being heartworm positive), she’s got a sunny outlook and a whole lot of love to give. She just wants a warm and cozy home to call her own. Sugar’s ready to leave shelter life behind and finally be part of a family. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Thor and Sugar will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Feb 11th – Feb 15th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.