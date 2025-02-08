La Marque’s boys’ basketball team captured the District 29-4A title on Tuesday. Coach Kevin Wilcox’s state-ranked Cougars entered the weekend with a 33-2 record and will seek the program’s first trip to the state Final Four since 2016 when the playoffs begin February 17.
La Marque’s boys’ basketball team captured the District 29-4A title
132
La Marque’s boys’ basketball team captured the District 29-4A title on Tuesday. Coach Kevin Wilcox’s state-ranked Cougars entered the weekend with a 33-2 record and will seek the program’s first trip to the state Final Four since 2016 when the playoffs begin February 17.
La Marque’s boys’ basketball team captured the District 29-4A title on Tuesday. Coach Kevin Wilcox’s state-ranked Cougars entered the weekend with a 33-2 record and will seek the program’s first trip to the state Final Four since 2016 when the playoffs begin February 17.