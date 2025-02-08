Home NewsCommunityEvents Father Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center.
Dads are invited to spend Valentine’s Day enjoying an evening of dinner and
dancing with their little sweethearts at our annual Father Daughter Dance on
Friday, Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner from 7-8 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and are limited to the first 600 guests. You can get yours
online or at the Nessler Reservations Office (2010 5th Ave. N. or 409-643-5990).
Tickets will only be sold in advance; they will not be sold at the door.
Each ticket is $15 and includes admission to the dance, dinner, a memory photo
and a special souvenir (while supplies last).
For more information, please contact the Nessler Center at 409-643-5990

