Galveston College Theatre Department presents 'An Evening of Scenes' Feb. 19-21

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 13, 2025) – The Galveston College Theatre Department will
present “An Evening of Scenes,” which will showcase scenes, monologues and short
plays under the direction of Galveston College Performing Arts Program Coordinator,
Liz Lacy, and English Instructor, Adam Brander.
Show dates and times for “An Evening of Scenes” will be Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 20
at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. This production is recommended
for mature audiences and admission is free. Performances will take place in the
Galveston College Black Box Theatre, located in Room FA-207 of the Fine Arts Building
at the college’s main campus.
GC Theatre company members include: Eva Arita, Lucy Belle, Elijah Barrie, Fiona
Burton, Daniella Fink, Alyssa Gudz, Aaron Gudz, Annie Homer, Isabella Hernandez,
Jaxson Pendergrass and Diamond West.
The Galveston College Theatre Department offers a professional immersive training
experience for all students within the disciplines of acting, playwriting, directing, design
and technology. Four productions a year and a diverse range of theatre courses provide
every opportunity for students to develop their theatrical skills. Scholarships are
available.
For additional information, please contact Galveston College Program Coordinator for
the Performing Arts, Liz Lacy at llacy@gc.edu.

