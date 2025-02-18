Galveston Island State Park Looks Good at 50

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston Island State Park opened February 14, 1975 and just celebrated its half-century birthday. Seven-year-old Madalynn from Fulshear, Texas signed a birthday card for the park’s 50th birthday. She and her family were camping at the park.

“This is one of our favorite state parks,” Madalynn’s father said. “We travel all over Texas visiting state parks.”

Volunteers with Friends of Galveston Island State Park provided more than a hundred cupcakes for the park’s birthday party. The party included party hats, chocolate turtles and a day to explore the park at no cost.

Brett Delk, assistant superintendent, explained the unique qualities of the park. He shared that the park covers 2,000 acres and includes property on both the beach and bay sides of the island.

“The park includes marshlands, coastal prairie and beaches and dunes. All three types of vegitation are included in one park,” Delk said.

Escaping the city and finding refuge at the state park is one reason why visitors drive out to the west end of Galveston. But there’s plenty to do at the park beyond relaxing, such as swimming, fishing, bird-watching, biking, kayaking and camping, to name a few activities.

The park offers restrooms, showers, ramadas with picnic tables, fire circles and electricity. Both the bay side and the beach side have camping facilities.

Educating people about nature and Texas’ upper Gulf coast is part of the function of the park, and Delk is glad to stop and spend time with visitors who have questions.

“It’s nice to be able to introduce people to nature. We have people who come here out of Houston, and telling them about the coast and nature is probably one of the greatest things I get to do here,” Delk said.

Not only does he enjoy teaching others, but he also loves the beautiful sunsets and vast variety of birds that call the park their home.

If you are a bird-watcher or just want to try out bird-watching, you can pick up a booklet at the nature center that lists the species of birds you might see on your visit. You’ll also get a chance to look at a lightening welk which is the official sate of Texas seashell and will, most likely, even be able to pick it up, put it to your ear and listen for the sound of the ocean.

Galveston Island State Park is part of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

For more information about Galveston Island State Park, go to https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/galveston-island.