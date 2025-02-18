Island vibes await: Galveston College to host Island Fest on March 5

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 13, 2025) – Galveston College will host GC Island Fest on
March 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the college’s Seibel Wing and on the lawn of
the main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q, in Galveston. The community event is free
and open to the public.
GC Island Fest is a blend of education and entertainment for the entire community.
Current and future students, parents and community members are invited to visit the
GC Island Fest, and explore the wide array of educational opportunities Galveston
College offers the community during a fun-filled morning and afternoon of activities,
food, refreshments, music, door prizes, extreme inflatables and more.
In addition, GC Financial Aid staff will be available to walk students, parents and
community members through the financial aid process, help students complete FAFSA
applications, and answer any questions. Assistance will be available in English and
Spanish.
Also, students, parents and community members will have the opportunity to learn
about GC’s programs and see live demonstrations from the college’s Law Enforcement
Academy, Cosmetology and Art departments, and browse resource tables from
Nursing, Allied Health and more.
For more information about GC Island Fest or for Financial Aid assistance, contact
Admissions at admissions@gc.edu, call 409-944-1230, or email Financial Aid at
finaid@gc.edu or call 409-944-1235.
