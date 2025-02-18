Island vibes await: Galveston College to host Island Fest on March 5

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 13, 2025) – Galveston College will host GC Island Fest on

March 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the college’s Seibel Wing and on the lawn of

the main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q, in Galveston. The community event is free

and open to the public.

GC Island Fest is a blend of education and entertainment for the entire community.

Current and future students, parents and community members are invited to visit the

GC Island Fest, and explore the wide array of educational opportunities Galveston

College offers the community during a fun-filled morning and afternoon of activities,

food, refreshments, music, door prizes, extreme inflatables and more.

In addition, GC Financial Aid staff will be available to walk students, parents and

community members through the financial aid process, help students complete FAFSA

applications, and answer any questions. Assistance will be available in English and

Spanish.

Also, students, parents and community members will have the opportunity to learn

about GC’s programs and see live demonstrations from the college’s Law Enforcement

Academy, Cosmetology and Art departments, and browse resource tables from

Nursing, Allied Health and more.

For more information about GC Island Fest or for Financial Aid assistance, contact

Admissions at admissions@gc.edu, call 409-944-1230, or email Financial Aid at

finaid@gc.edu or call 409-944-1235.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.