COM Foundation to Host Fifth Annual Women’s Scholarship Fundraiser Luncheon

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland’s (COM) Foundation will host its fifth annual Educate a Woman “Laughs for Lunch” scholarship fundraiser luncheon on March 7 at 11:30 a.m. in the COM Conference Center. The event will feature a guest comedienne and a raffle benefiting student scholarships.

Since its inception in 2021, the event has raised more than $220,000, helping more than 226 women achieve their educational goals. It highlights COM’s commitment to student success and providing resources to support students.

“The scholarship really helped—especially since I was a single mom at the time,” shared Monique Cortez, the Educate a Woman scholarship recipient of spring 2023. “I ended up using that to finish up some of my nursing stuff and do my prerequisites for a bachelor’s degree.”

Cortez received the Educate a Woman scholarship during her final semester at COM while pursuing her associate degree in nursing, covering all her expenses for the semester. She went on to transfer schools, earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing, and is now working as a care coordinator at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

“Thank you for donating the funds to help women achieve their goals,” Monique shared when asked what message she had for scholarship donors. “Thank you for being a blessing to others.”

Since 1967, the COM Foundation has made a difference in the lives of students. The fundraising arm of the College, the Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Gifts from alumni, friends, employees, corporations and foundations support and maintain the highest quality of education for students through scholarships, vital student programs and instructional innovations across campus. Institutional Advancement enhances the College’s image, promotes educational opportunities at COM and builds financial resources to support students and programs.

For tickets and more information on COM Foundation’s Educate a Woman “Laughs for Lunch” event, visit give.com.edu/events.