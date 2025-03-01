Area Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 55 degrees. Fishing is fair to good. Water levels are changing back and forth per usual for the winter extremes. Anglers are catching redfish all over, and nice speckled trout , sand trout, black drum, redfish, the occasional sheepshead, and crabs are being caught along the jetty. The flounder are still there but of mixed sizes. The surf is producing lots of redfish, huge black drum, occasional speckled trout and a few sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 61 degrees. The back of Trinity bay is fresh due to the water release from the Lake Livingston dam a week ago. The release has slowed down. Trout catches are fair on the northwest side of the bay and east shoreline. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Salinity is creeping back and around 3.6 PSU a little north of mid bay. Trinity River release rate has slowed tremendously and at the mouth is around 7,000 CFS which is great news! Deep reefs are hitting using the WACky Fluke in the purple passion color from WAC Attack Lures married with a 1/4 ounce jighead. Smith’s Point is good for trout and redfish. Drum and sheepshead are on about every rock groin so fishing is about to be hot. Always be prepared and wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 52 degrees. Overall catches have been fair and water temperatures are rebounding after the cold front. Speckled trout bite is fair along East Galveston Bay shorelines, but most of the trout are running small. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Slot-sized speckled trout are showing up in the deep areas along with black drum, and redfish being caught on live shrimp and finger mullet. We are still getting a few reports of good fishing by Frenchtown Road, Siever’s Cut, and near the boat ramp by Rollover Pass. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Surface water temperature 52 degrees. The water clarity is average for East Galveston Bay. Continue to watch the major and minor fish times, this has been when the bite really turns on. Fish still need to eat in the cold water, just not as often. Be methodical in your presentation and fish areas where you have the most confidence in. Active bait in the area is important, so if you do not see bait or signs of life move to a new spot. Success with imitation shrimp lures and tails under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader to trigger bites, as well as weightless Deadly Dudley Rat Tails, and WacAttack Flukes. The last few days a very slow presentation has been the ticket, almost deadsticking the lure with gentle twitches in the lower water column. The Corky bite also is in full swing, as well as suspending hard jerk baits, so if you like throwing artificials these are great bait to throw, as well as walking topwater baits, and slow falling jerk baits, when the conditions are lining up. This time of year brings some of the best opportunities with fewer anglers on the water and bigger fish on the prowl, so get out and make it happen with your family and friends. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 53 degrees. Overall catches have been fair and after the cold snap and water temperatures are rebounding. There is increased action for trout, redfish, and black drum at the Galveston jetties. Upper Galveston Bay is producing a mixed box of trout, redfish, black drum, and sheepshead. Trout can be caught on soft plastics. Live shrimp is good for the redfish, drum, and sheepshead, fished near structure and rocks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 53 degrees. Overall catches have been fair and after the cold snap and water temperatures are rebounding. Good catches of redfish, trout and black drum by those wading with artificial lures. Those fishing from a boat are concentrating their effort in deeper channels and shell reefs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 55 degrees; 1.48 feet below pool. Water is still low but starting to come back a bit. Crappie are just plumb full of eggs and it is time to bust out the crappie gear as crappie will soon be excellent in the shallows. Crappie are in around 8 feet of water very tight to structure. Fish are eating just about anything you can get in their faces. White bass are great up the rivers and creeks eating small curly tails and rooster tails. There are some big catfish being caught up the creeks and rivers as well. Largemouth bass are starting to spawn in the back lakes and fishing is great! Always wear your kill switch and be prepared for the weather! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 59 degrees. Overall catches have been fair and after the cold snap and water temperatures are rebounding. The Texas City Dike is seeing increased action for big black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with the occasional sand trout, gafftop and big croakers mixed in. Wade fishing has been sporadic, but great during the afternoon incoming tide. Along the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. To entice a massive black drum to bite bait up some crab. We have a couple more weeks until the annual crab trap clean-up. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: SLOW. 58 degrees. Work the deep oyster reefs, deep drops and cuts in Bastrop Bayou, Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bayou, Chocolate Bay and Oyster Creek for catches of trout, drum, redfish and a few flounder. Use down south lures, gulp, new Penny shrimp and salt water assassin with 1/4 and 3/8 ounce head to catch fish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures