On The Field: District Play Begins For Softball

After a few weeks of tournaments and non-district play, the games start to really count for area softball teams as district play begins on Tuesday. While softball begins, soccer’s final week of the regular season starts as area teams bid for postseason berths.

Sunday: The Dynamo host Inter Miami, which features global superstar Lionel Messi. The match starts at 6 PM.

Monday: High school baseball starts the week as Barbers Hill at Clear Brook and South Houston at Friendswood begin at 6 PM.

The Rockets collide with a host Thunder team that owns the best record in the Western Conference. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show, followed by tipoff at 7 PM. The game will also be televised on NBA TV.

Tuesday: A busy softball schedule starts at 5 PM with La Marque at Fort Bend Marshall, followed by Santa Fe at Ball, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Deer Park at Clear Falls, and Texas City at Friendswood at 6:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the baseball slate has Spring Branch Memorial at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at St. Thomas, and Texas City at Lutheran South beginning at 6 PM. Bay Area Christian at Santa Fe starts at 7 PM.

The final week of the high school girls’ soccer regular season will have Ball at Texas City, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Deer Park at Clear Springs, and Santa Fe at Friensdswood at 7:30 PM.

The boys’ soccer regular season is also hitting the home stretch as Clear Lake at Ball, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Deer Park, and Friendswood at Santa Fe beginning at 7:30 PM.

The Rockets continue their midwest road swing at the Pacers at 6 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 5:30 PM.