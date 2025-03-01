Home NewsSportsBaseball On The Field: District Play Begins For Softball
BaseballSoccerSoftballSports

On The Field: District Play Begins For Softball

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

After a few weeks of tournaments and non-district play, the games start to really count for area softball teams as district play begins on Tuesday. While softball begins, soccer’s final week of the regular season starts as area teams bid for postseason berths.

Sunday: The Dynamo host Inter Miami, which features global superstar Lionel Messi. The match starts at 6 PM. 

Monday: High school baseball starts the week as Barbers Hill at Clear Brook and South Houston at Friendswood begin at 6 PM.

The Rockets collide with a host Thunder team that owns the best record in the Western Conference. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show, followed by tipoff at 7 PM. The game will also be televised on NBA TV.

Tuesday: A busy softball schedule starts at 5 PM with La Marque at Fort Bend Marshall, followed by Santa Fe at Ball, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Deer Park at Clear Falls, and Texas City at Friendswood at 6:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the baseball slate has Spring Branch Memorial at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at St. Thomas, and Texas City at Lutheran South beginning at 6 PM. Bay Area Christian at Santa Fe starts at 7 PM.

The final week of the high school girls’ soccer regular season will have Ball at Texas City, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Deer Park at Clear Springs, and Santa Fe at Friensdswood at 7:30 PM.

The boys’ soccer regular season is also hitting the home stretch as Clear Lake at Ball, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Deer Park, and Friendswood at Santa Fe beginning at 7:30 PM.

The Rockets continue their midwest road swing at the Pacers at 6 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 5:30 PM.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Santa Fe Pole Vaulters Dominate Longhorn Relays

TC’s Milner Shines in Class & On Field

Area Fishing Forecast

Sports Schedule Marches Into New Month February is about to come to...

Local Sports Warms Up With the Weather 

Hitchcock High School’s softball team was all smiles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close