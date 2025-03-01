Home NewsSportsSoftball TC’s Milner Shines in Class & On Field
Texas City High School student Hayden Milner is the definition of dedication and excellence! Ranked 11th in her class with a 4.0 GPA, she is a standout in the Collegiate Program while also excelling on the Varsity Volleyball and Softball teams.

Beyond the classroom and the field, Hayden gives back by conducting private softball lessons to help young athletes grow. She’s also an active Girl Scout, always finding ways to serve others.

“Hayden is a positive and radiant light,” says her mom and TCISD teacher, Stephanie Martinez. “She is caring, compassionate and loves to help others.”

With a dream of becoming a Special Education teacher, Hayden’s hard work, kindness and leadership make her an inspiration to everyone around her. Keep shining, Hayden!

