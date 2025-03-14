Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60 degrees. This is often the season of some wild winds and weather changes. We are back to 4 tide changes all this week with best times for fishing from mid-mornings to afternoons on incoming tides. Water levels are changing back and forth per usual for the upcoming spring extremes. Redfish are being caught all over. Nice speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, black drum, redfish, crabs, occasional sheepshead, and sporadic flounder caught along the jetty. A couple small stingrays and sharks are starting to show up, but it still needs to be warmer before the action begins. The surf is producing lots of redfish, huge black drum, occasional speckled trout, and a few sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist and High Island. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 66 degrees. The influx of freshwater will push the bite south, but keep in mind, some of the marshes in the East shoreline will still hold saltwater and will be the ticket for this week. Smith Point remains good and the wells are great right now. Redfish are shallow around some type of structure. Great catches off of reefs with current and on drop-offs. Trout are fantastic throughout the water column from 2-10 feet deep. Best bites are around current with structure. Sheepshead are thick and just about everywhere with rocks and shallow. With the fry hatch on shad and glass minnows, downsizing paddle tails is the ticket along with rat tails. It will not be long before the top water bite will be great. Always wear your kill switch. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. After a great stretch of weather the lower Galveston Bay and West Galveston Bay saw catches of sheepshead and black drum on live bait. Mid-Galveston Bay action was really good for sheepshead and black drum on rock structure and shell bottom. The best bite was on live shrimp. A few anglers caught some speckled trout and the occasional redfish. Upper Galveston Bay remains the top choice for trout anglers. Good action on speckled trout for those throwing live shrimp under popping corks. A few fish anglers, fishing along shoreline structure, had a decent bite on artificial lures early and late in the day. The back of Trinity bay remains off-colored due to recent runoff. Look to the shorelines on the west side and east side of the bay for action on scattered trout and redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Plenty of mullet and small shad in the bay. Catching a lot of speckled trout and bull redfish wading over oyster and sand with soft plastic suspending twitch baits. Report by Captain Jack Blume. Surface water temperature 67 degrees. Water clarity is decent for East Galveston Bay. Catching trout and redfish in the marsh and bayou areas, but the fish have started to transition into the main bay system. Good numbers of solid trout can be found along the shorelines over shell pockets and within close proximity to drains. Look for flipping bait on the surface you will find some fish, if not, you are best to move on to another spot. The lighter the jig head the better, 1/16-�¼ ounce, determined by the wind and current, and tails without paddles, performing the best, as we were utilizing Wac Assassin Tails in Chartreuse & Monkey Milk, depending upon clarity and light conditions. This week Fish Smack Popping corks with a 2-foot leader above an artificial Shrimp has done equally well on our trips, with a hard pop and about a 5 second pause gathering the most strikes. The hard body jerkbait bite has been good once again this week, so keep that in your arsenal as well. Spring is almost here and fishing will continue to heat up as the water warms into the 70s and the days continue to get longer. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 62 degrees. Tides have been lower than normal. A few catches of speckled trout, but mostly black drum and sheepshead have filled the boxes. Live shrimp has been the best bait fished over shell and up along spoil islands under popping corks. Galveston jetties producing good numbers of over sized black drum on live crab. West Galveston bay remains good for speckled trout and redfish over shell. Upper Galveston bay remains the top choice for trout anglers. Fair action on speckled trout for those throwing live shrimp under popping corks. Other species being caught are black drum and sheepshead. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 55 degrees; 1.23 feet below pool. The inspection of the spillway is scheduled to be completed next week. Water remains muddy due to run off and dredging. There are some back lakes with stained water. If you are chasing largemouth bass, small grubs and crawls seem to entice great bites. Crappie are good in Luces Bayou on brush piles anywhere from 8-14 feet of water with small jigs with shad imitations. White bass are up the creeks and rivers in deep holes with the current. Catfish are in the same holes with the white bass, but will not be long, they will be in the bulkheads with the shad spawn. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 66 degrees. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, sheepshead and black drum with the occasional sand trout, gafftop and big croakers mixed in. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits unless you want to use crab to try and catch one of the massive black drum or bull redfish. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.