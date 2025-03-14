Terrific to Watch Two on Tuesday

Spring Break means daytime baseball and softball, which offers fans the chance to watch games during the day and evening on Tuesday.

Sunday: No games scheduled.

Monday: The Rockets host the 76ers at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The baseball schedule starts at 1 PM with Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Deer Park, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, and Santa Fe at Iowa Colony. La Marque at Crawford and Texas City at Friendswood start at 6 PM, with Clear Falls at Brazoswood starting at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the softball slate starts with Texas City at Santa Fe, followed at 3 PM with Clear Brook at Clear Falls. La Porte at Ball begins at 5:30 PM, with Brazos at Hitchcock and La Marque at Crawford beginning at 6 PM. Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Springs, and Friendswood at Angleton begin at 6:30 PM.