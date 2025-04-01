Home NewsCommunityEvents HOUSTON WOMAN MAGAZINE RELEASES SPECIAL EDITION FEATURING HOUSTON’S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN OF 2024
HOUSTON WOMAN MAGAZINE RELEASES SPECIAL EDITION FEATURING HOUSTON'S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN OF 2024

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Space Center Houston Interim COO and Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Keesha Bullock, and Space Center Houston President & CEO William T. Harris at the Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024 banquet.

HOUSTON, TX – Keesha Bullock, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of Space Center Houston has been named one of “Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024” by Houston Woman Magazine

Each of the honorees was nominated for inclusion on the “50 Women of Influence” list by a reader of Houston Woman Magazine and then selected by the staff of the publication. 

A person and person standing together AI-generated content may be incorrect.Keesha Bullock and Houston Mayor John Whitmire. 

According to Beverly Denver, founder and publisher of Houston Woman Magazine, “Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024 have earned an enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena. They are knowledgeable and credible. The thoughts and actions of these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these remarkable women to our community.” 

Since 2009, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual, keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of the Year. 

A celebration dinner, attended by the honorees and their invited guests, was held Thursday night, March 20 at the Junior League of Houston. The ballroom there was full, with more than 340 participating in the festivities. Included in the crowd were many past honorees, several elected officials and hometown celebrities. 

During the evening, Houston Mayor John Whitmire presented Denver with a proclamation from the city declaring March 20 as Houston Woman Magazine Day. The proclamation was given to recognize and honor the publication’ 21st anniversary and its long and ongoing dedication to informing, inspiring and connecting successful Houston women.

Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024 were released at the big event and are available for purchase by calling 713-780-2098. A digital copy of the keepsake issue has been posted to the magazine’s social media channels and is available now for viewing: https://online.fliphtml5.com/lctmo/waly/

