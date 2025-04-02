Home NewsCommunityEvents Texas City Art Festival Features 1,000+ Works of Art in Its 25thYear
Texas City Art Festival Features 1,000+ Works of Art in Its 25thYear

TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Art Festival is a five-day event that features more than 1,000 works
of art, offers four free art workshops, awards thousands of dollars of prize money, and provides
scholarships for local students.
From photography, sculpture, painting and everything in between, the Texas City Art Festival has
given local artists a chance to show off their skills and put their work out for the community to enjoy
for 25 years, with its roots dating back as far as at least 1957.
The festival kicks off on Saturday, April 5 with student awards from 5-6 p.m., followed by the juried
art show awards and a reception from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center,
located at 2010 5th Ave.
In addition to opening night, the Texas City Art Festival will also be open for public viewing on:

  • Sunday, April 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    There is a large display of student art at the festival, which includes more than 200 pieces from
    local students, ranging from kindergarten all the way to seniors in high school, and encompassing a
    wide variety of mediums.
    A new addition this year features the work of some non-traditional artists as well – the adoptable
    dogs at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. The shelter dogs channeled their inner
    “pup-casso” to paint a dozen canvases, which will be on display throughout the event, with all
    proceeds benefitting heartworm treatment, detection and prevention at the shelter.
  • In addition to the artwork on display and for sale at the festival, a variety of art demonstrations and
  • workshops are also planned throughout the event, including:
  • Creating Digital Collages and Art Using Photoshop — Monday, April 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • One-of-a-Kind Art Dolls — Tuesday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Flag Book with Repurposed Imagery — Tuesday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Basic Wood Carving — Wednesday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Basics of Digital Painting in Procreate – Wednesday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Participation in the workshops is free. Class sizes are limited, and pre-registration is required. To
    register, email texascityart@gmail.com or call (281) 451-5814.
    Presented by the Texas City Cultural Arts Foundation and the Parks, Recreation and Tourism
    Department, the Art Festival has been more than just an annual event. It is a celebration of the arts
    and the artists in the community and serves to inspire.
    Admission to the Texas City Art Festival is free. Most of the artwork on display is available for
    purchase. For more information about the event, visit www.texascitytx.gov.

