Commissioner Dawn Buckingham Announces $58.3 Million in Newly Approved Regional Mitigation Program Projects

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $58,350,140 in regional mitigation funds to improve roads, water detention, drainage, and sewer systems in the counties of Brazos, Calhoun, Coryell, Refugio and San Jacinto. The funds will also support projects in the cities of Bishop, Dickinson, Gonzales and Round Top. Through the Regional Mitigation Program, the GLO enabled local prioritization, providing critical improvements for communities across multiple regions.

“Texans have always met challenges with resilience, courage, and a commitment to building a better future,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “These funds reflect our ongoing promise to honor that spirit by delivering real improvements to the communities that need them most. From small towns to growing counties, the GLO is proud to stand with local leaders to turn vision into action—strengthening infrastructure, protecting families, and honoring the determination of Texans to thrive in the face of adversity.”

For more detailed project descriptions, please visit the Regional Mitigation Program webpage and click on “Approved Regional Mitigation Program Project Descriptions” under Regional Mitigation Program Approved Projects in the drop down menu.

Texas GLO Regional Mitigation Program Council of Government Method of Distribution (COG MOD): The Texas General Land Office (GLO) allocated $1,166,997,000 in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Regional Mitigation Program to reduce the risks and impacts of future natural disasters. Each Council of Government (COG) with HUD-designated eligible counties developed a method of distribution (MOD) for allocation of funds to units of local governments. Each COG developed their MOD through extensive public participation.

HUD defines mitigation as activities that increase resilience to disasters and reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage to and loss of property, and suffering and hardship, by lessening the impact of future disasters. HUD requires that at least 50% of total funds must be used for activities benefiting low-to moderate-income (LMI) individuals. For more information, please visit recovery.texas.gov/mitigation.