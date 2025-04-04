Alternatives help cooks avoid running ‘afowl’ of rising egg prices

A trip to the supermarket has become particularly expensive in recent months, especially for breakfast lovers and bakers. The rising cost of eggs garnered considerable attention as prices hit an all-time high in January 2025. By that time, prices reached $4.95 for one dozen large Grade A eggs, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, some shoppers have encountered prices as high as $8 or $9 per dozen, depending on location and demand. Some estimate that egg prices may even increase throughout 2025.

A strain of highly pathogenic avian flu known as H5N1, which is decimated the country’s poultry flocks, is largely to blame for the sticker shock. These prices are ruffling the feathers of consumers who have spent years confronting rising food costs on many other items. High prices on eggs are also being coupled with egg limits and shortages. One of the ways to manage may be to temporarily reduce reliance on eggs by utilizing some alternatives. While there are no perfect substitutes, these ideas from the Culinary Institute of America and Healthline may help.

Flax

Mixing flaxseed meal with water can produce a flax gel that can add structure and bind ingredients in baked goods and sweets. Flax also contains fat, so this gel can add moisture and fat much like eggs. For each large egg, mix 1 tablespoon of flax meal with 3 tablespoons of water and let sit until it has thickened.

Applesauce

Applesauce can replace an egg in most recipes. Use 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce per egg. If you don’t have unsweetened applesauce, reduce the amount of sugar or sweetener in the recipe.

Fruit purees

Applesauce isn’t the only fruit that can replace eggs in baked items. Mashed bananas will work (1/2 of a large banana per egg), but the finished product may have a mild banana flavor. Avocado or pumpkin puree also can suffice and won’t affect the taste as much as banana. Keep in mind that baked goods made with pureed fruits may not brown as deeply as if they had eggs in them, but they will be dense and moist.

Aquafaba

Egg whites can be whipped to make meringues or add a light and airy texture to various foods. Aquafaba can replicate this in recipes without a need for eggs. Aquafaba is the cloudy liquid that canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans) sit in. Drain and separate the chickpeas and use 1/4 cup of aquafaba for one egg and 2 tablespoons for an egg white. If the aquafaba seems too runny, simmer it to thicken.

Tofu

When seasoned with bold flavors and stirred well, firm tofu can mimic scrambled eggs. Silken tofu can be blended into a puree that is like the creaminess of eggs in sauces like hollandaise.

Potatoes or pumpkin

Eggs often are used as a binder in ground meat dishes like meatloaf or meatballs. Eggs also help hold breadcrumb coatings on chicken or veal cutlets. Mashed sweet or regular potatoes can be used in place to help coatings cling or to hold together meat mixtures.

Individuals may have to adjust ingredients to compensate for the high cost of eggs. TF255834